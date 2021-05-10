Los neoyorquinos se acercarán a las urnas este 22 de junio 2021 para elegir al candidato que representará a su partido en las elecciones generales el 2 de noviembre. 

Hay varias contiendas en la boleta. A continuación los candidatos que aún están en la carrera electoral según la lista final de la Junta de Elecciones de la ciudad:

ALCALDÍA DE NUEVA YORK

Partido Democrata

Partido Republicano 

Partido Independiente

PRESIDENTE DEL CONDADO

El Bronx (Partido Demócrata)

Brooklyn (Partido Demócrata)

Queens  (Partido Democrata)

Manhattan (Partido Democrata) 

Staten Island (Partido Democrata)

Staten Island (Partido Republicano)

DEFENSOR DEL PUEBLO

Partido Democrata

Partido Republicano 

CONTRALOR DE LA CIUDAD

Partido Democrata

FISCAL DE MANHATTAN

Partido Democrata

CONCEJALES MIEMBROS DEL AYUNTAMIENTO 

DISTRITOS DE MAYORÍA HISPANA:

DISTRITO 7

(Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Morningside Heights y Hamilton Heights)

DISTRITO 8

  • (El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood y Port Morris.)
  • Antoinette Glover
  • Diana Ayala
  • Manuel Onativia
  • Tamika Mapp

DISTRITO 10

(Washington Heights, Inwood y Marble Hill.)

DISTRITO 14

(Claremont Village, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill, Morris Heights, Mount Eden, Mount Hope y University Heights.)

DISTRITO 15

(Belmont, Fordham, Tremont, Norwood, Parkchester, West Farms y Williamsbridge.)

DISTRITO 18

(Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point y Harding Park.)

DISTRITO 21

(East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, LeFrak City and Corona)

DISTRITO 34

(Bushwick, Ridgewood y Williamsburg.)

DISTRITO 38

(Sunset Park, Red Hook, Greenwood Heights y partes de Borough Park.)

