Los neoyorquinos se acercarán a las urnas este 22 de junio 2021 para elegir al candidato que representará a su partido en las elecciones generales el 2 de noviembre.
Hay varias contiendas en la boleta. A continuación los candidatos que aún están en la carrera electoral según la lista final de la Junta de Elecciones de la ciudad:
ALCALDÍA DE NUEVA YORK
Partido Democrata
- Eric Adams
- Art Chang
- Shaun Donovan
- Aaron Foldenauer
- Kathryn Garcia
- Raymond McGuire
- Dianne Morales
- Paperboy Love Prince
- Scott Stringer
- Joycelyn Taylor
- Maya Wiley
- Isaac Wright Jr.
- Andrew Yang
Partido Republicano
Partido Independiente
PRESIDENTE DEL CONDADO
El Bronx (Partido Demócrata)
- Fernando Cabrera
- Nathalia Fernandez
- Vanessa Gibson
- Samuel Ravelo
- Luis Sepulveda
Brooklyn (Partido Demócrata)
- Robert Cornegy
- Kimberly Council
- Khari Edwards
- Robert Elstein
- Mathieu Eugene
- Pearlene Fields
- Anthony T. Jones
- Trisha Ocona
- Menachem Raitport
- Robert Ramos Jr.
- Antonio Reynoso
- Jo Anne Simon
- Lamor Whitehead-Miller
Queens (Partido Democrata)
Manhattan (Partido Democrata)
- Lindsey Boylan
- Elizabeth Caputo
- Brad Hoylman
- Benjamin Kallos
- Mark Levine
- Guillermo Perez
- Kimberly Watkins
Staten Island (Partido Democrata)
Staten Island (Partido Republicano)
- Vito Fossella
- Jhong Kim
- Steven Matteo
- Leticia Remauro
DEFENSOR DEL PUEBLO
Partido Democrata
Partido Republicano
CONTRALOR DE LA CIUDAD
Partido Democrata
- Brian Benjamin
- Michelle Caruso-Cabrera
- Zachary Iscol
- Corey Johnson
- Brad Lander
- Terri Liftin
- Alex K. Pan
- Reshma Patel
- Kevin Parker
- David Weprin
FISCAL DE MANHATTAN
Partido Democrata
- Tahanie Aboushi
- Alvin Bragg
- Liz Crotty
- Tali Farhadian Weinstein
- Diana Florence
- Lucy Lang
- Eliza Orlins
- Dan Quart
CONCEJALES MIEMBROS DEL AYUNTAMIENTO
DISTRITOS DE MAYORÍA HISPANA:
DISTRITO 7
(Manhattan Valley, Manhattanville, Morningside Heights y Hamilton Heights)
- Carmen Quinones
- Corey Ortega
- Daniel Cohen
- Keith Harris
- Lena Melendez
- Luis Tejada
- Maria Ordoñez
- Marti Allen-Cummings
- Miguel Estrella
- Raymond Sanchez
- Shaun Abreu
- Stacy Lynch
DISTRITO 8
- (El Barrio/East Harlem, Mott Haven, Highbridge, Concourse, Longwood y Port Morris.)
- Antoinette Glover
- Diana Ayala
- Manuel Onativia
- Tamika Mapp
DISTRITO 10
(Washington Heights, Inwood y Marble Hill.)
- Angela Fernandez
- Carmen De La Rosa
- Francesca Castellanos
- James Behr
- Johanna Garcia
- Josue Perez
- Thomas Leon
- Tirso Pina
DISTRITO 14
(Claremont Village, Fordham, Kingsbridge, Marble Hill, Morris Heights, Mount Eden, Mount Hope y University Heights.)
DISTRITO 15
(Belmont, Fordham, Tremont, Norwood, Parkchester, West Farms y Williamsbridge.)
- Bernadette Ferrara
- Ischia Bravo
- John Sanchez
- Kenny Agosto
- Latchmi Gopal
- Lillithe Lozano
- Oswald Feliz
- Troy Blackwell
DISTRITO 18
(Soundview, Castle Hill, Parkchester, Clason Point y Harding Park.)
- Amanda Farias
- Darlene Jackson
- Eliu Lara
- Michael Beltzer
- Mirza Rashid
- Mohammed Mujumder
- William Rivera
- William Russell Moore
DISTRITO 21
(East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, LeFrak City and Corona)
- David Aiken
- Francisco Moya
- George Onuorah
- Ingrid Gomez
- Talea Wufka
DISTRITO 34
(Bushwick, Ridgewood y Williamsburg.)
- Andy Marte
- Jennifer Gutierrez
- Lutchi Gayot
- Scott Murphy
DISTRITO 38
(Sunset Park, Red Hook, Greenwood Heights y partes de Borough Park.)
- Alexa Avilés
- Cesar Zuniga
- Jacqueline Painter
- Rodrigo Camarena
- Victor Swinton
- Yu Lin
Eric Adams planea combatir el tráfico ilegal de armas en Nueva York